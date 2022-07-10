Adani Group to Bid for 5G Spectrum Auction, Says No Plan to Enter Consumer Mobility Space

The Adani Group on Saturday confirmed that it has plans to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions, starting on July 26. “As India prepares to roll out the next generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process,” the group said in a statement. However, the company made it clear that it does not intend to enter the consumer mobility space. “Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space,” the statement added.

Talking about its future plan, the conglomerate said, “We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.”

Adani Group aims to use the 5G network for its data centre as well as the the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, gas retailing to ports.

“…As we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses,” the company mentioned.

India is All Set to Start Mega 5G Auction this Month

India is all set to witness the biggest-ever auction of spectrum as government is putting up 72,000MHz of mobile airwaves on sale from July 26. The auction will be held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. At the reserve price, the mega 5G auctions will have a value of around Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

“If we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation’s investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology,” Adani group said.

“All of this is aligned with our nation building philosophy and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it added.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved 5G auctions at reserve prices recommended by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The regulator had recommended an about 39 per cent cut in floor price for the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services. The validity of the right to use spectrum will be 20 years.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of communications and electronics & information technology, earlier said, “I am confident that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction and make it a success.” The ownership details of applicants will be published on July 12, according to the auction timelines.

“This is the right time for the country to move forward on 5G journey. Simultaneously, we have developed our own 4G stack. Globally there is a lot of interest in it, and people are very excited that a trusted source has got developed,” the minister said.

