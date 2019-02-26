English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adani Group Wins Bid for Guwahati Airport, Day After Winning Bid for 5 Other Airports Put up for Privatisation
The diversified Adani Group, which has interests in ports, shipping, power and other key infrastructure with $11 billion annual revenue, would be entering airport sector bagging a 50-year contract to run the six airports.
File image of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
New Delhi: Adani Group has emerged as the highest bidder to operate Guwahati airport, a senior AAI official said on Tuesday.
This comes a day after the group emerged as the highest bidder for five other state-owned airports.
"Adani Group has put in the highest bid of Rs 160 as per passenger fee for Guwahati airport. This means that Adani Group has won all six airports that were put up for privatisation," the official at Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.
The bids for five other airports — Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru and Jaipur — were opened on Monday in which Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder.
The diversified Adani Group, which has interests in ports, shipping, power and other key infrastructure with $11 billion annual revenue, would be entering airport sector bagging a 50-year contract to run the six airports.
The government had last year put up these six AAI-run airports for privatisation under the public private partnership mode.
AAI selected the winner on the basis of "per-passenger fee" offered. These six airports will be handed over to Adani Group after completion of formalities, the authority said.
"We are delighted to win the bids (Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports) invited by AAI in December for managing these airports under the PPP model," the Adani Group said in a statement Monday.
AAI said the group offered per passenger fee of Rs 177, Rs 174, Rs 171, Rs 168 and Rs 115 for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports, respectively.
A total of 32 technical bids were received from 10 companies to operate the six airports.
