Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Adani Group Wins Projects Across Coal, Gas, Highways in Competitive Bidding

Adani Group is aggressively bidding for projects in logistics, mining, energy, construction and agro commodities to diversify the portfolio.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adani Group Wins Projects Across Coal, Gas, Highways in Competitive Bidding
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has in open competitive bidding bagged a string of projects ranging from highway construction to development of airports, coal mining and city gas retailing in the last few years, helping the conglomerate diversify into new sectors, sources said.

Sources close to the company said it is aggressively bidding for projects in logistics, mining, energy, construction and agro commodities to diversify the portfolio.

In February, Adani Enterprises bid highest pre-passenger fee to the Airport Authority of India over the next 50 years to bag rights for half a dozen airports in the country.

It has won coal mine developer and operator contracts for over 64 million tonnes per annum, they said.

Adani Green Energy has bagged solar energy projects of 2,623 MW and wind energy projects of 1,547 MW in the last five years. Additionally, it won a 390 MW hybrid project in reverse auction bid.

The renewable energy projects, they said, were part of competitive bidding where the firm offering lowest tariff got the project.

Sources said Adani Gas, which supplies gas to more than 1,300 industrial units and close to 4 lakh retail customers in and around Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, bagged licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in 13 cities and towns in the ninth city gas bid round in November last year.

In the same round, it won licence for another nine Geographical Areas (GAs) in joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

In the 10th bid round concluded last month, it bagged rights to 2 Gas in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, sources said.

Adani Transport had in April last year bagged a contract for four-laning of road in Chhattisgarh and last month it bagged two in Telangana.

Founded in 1988, Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship listed firm of the group which together with its subsidiaries is engaged in coal mining and trading, oil and gas exploration, ports and multi-modal logistics, power generation and transmission, gas distribution, and edible oil and agro commodities businesses in India and internationally.

It is involved in the trading of coal and petcoke and bunkering activities, such as supply of marine fuel. Also, the firm engages in the mining, processing, acquisition, exploration, and development of various coal properties, which include a coal mining concession in Indonesia and the Carmichael Coal mine in the Galilee Basin in Queensland, Australia.

In addition, it is involved in the distribution of natural gas to industrial, commercial, and residential customers, as well as compressed natural gas to the transport sector.

It sells edible oil under the Fortune brand and markets fruits under the Farm-Pik brand.

Besides, it manufactures fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, and helicopters; and develops avionics and systems, aero structures and components, aerospace composites, and radar and electronic warfare systems, as well as undertakes rail infrastructure projects.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,140.28 -135.36 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.80 -34.35 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
PC Jeweller 145.15 -0.55
Interglobe Avi 1,554.40 -1.74
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
Infosys 717.05 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 136.25 2.68
PC Jeweller 145.20 -0.55
HDFC Bank 2,290.15 -0.63
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Jet Airways 163.90 -32.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
JSW Steel 299.15 2.73
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
BPCL 362.90 1.51
Wipro 284.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Tata Motors 235.90 2.32
Asian Paints 1,465.35 0.65
TCS 2,145.50 0.61
Coal India 251.75 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.80 -4.00
Indiabulls Hsg 800.55 -3.83
Hindalco 207.20 -3.61
Vedanta 178.60 -3.43
Zee Entertain 402.30 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.30 -4.18
Vedanta 178.70 -3.51
IndusInd Bank 1,764.00 -2.86
Tata Steel 542.85 -1.77
Larsen 1,360.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram