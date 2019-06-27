Adani Ports, Aster DM Healthcare, Welspun Among Key Stocks to Watch Out for Today

The Indian stock market indices were trading with modest gains on Friday. At 11:02am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 155.62 points, or 0.39%, to 39,747.70, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 41.60 points, or 0.35%, to 11,889.10.

Here are the key stocks for today:

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) shares dropped 1.5% after the finance committee approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $750 million.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares surged 8.6% after private equity firm True North, through its Fund III, sold more than 37.3 million of its equity shares worth over Rs 448 crore through an open market transaction on 26 June.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares gained 2.6% after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares rose 2% after global brokerage Deutsche Bank said it expected 32% upside in the stock, amid benefits from Bharat Financial merger and improving asset quality.

Cox and Kings: Cox and Kings Ltd shares declined 10% after Brickwork Ratings downgraded rating of the company’s NCDs worth Rs 50 crore.

Welspun India: Welspun India Ltd shares were up 2.7% as the company signed joint venture with Sense Organics Import and Trading and also acquired 51% of the share capital of Pure Sense Organics Myanmar.

AurionPro Solutions: AurionPro Solutions Ltd jumped 2.2% despite news that Sachin Sangani has resigned as chief financial officer of the company.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares jumped 1.7% on news that Mahindra International UK has been liquidated after filing for voluntary liquidation.