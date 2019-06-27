Adani Ports, Aster DM Healthcare, Welspun Among Key Stocks to Watch Out for Today
Bharti Infratel Ltd shares gained 2.6% after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.
Representative image
The Indian stock market indices were trading with modest gains on Friday. At 11:02am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 155.62 points, or 0.39%, to 39,747.70, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 41.60 points, or 0.35%, to 11,889.10.
Here are the key stocks for today:
Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) shares dropped 1.5% after the finance committee approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $750 million.
Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares surged 8.6% after private equity firm True North, through its Fund III, sold more than 37.3 million of its equity shares worth over Rs 448 crore through an open market transaction on 26 June.
Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares gained 2.6% after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares rose 2% after global brokerage Deutsche Bank said it expected 32% upside in the stock, amid benefits from Bharat Financial merger and improving asset quality.
Cox and Kings: Cox and Kings Ltd shares declined 10% after Brickwork Ratings downgraded rating of the company’s NCDs worth Rs 50 crore.
Welspun India: Welspun India Ltd shares were up 2.7% as the company signed joint venture with Sense Organics Import and Trading and also acquired 51% of the share capital of Pure Sense Organics Myanmar.
AurionPro Solutions: AurionPro Solutions Ltd jumped 2.2% despite news that Sachin Sangani has resigned as chief financial officer of the company.
Mahindra and Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares jumped 1.7% on news that Mahindra International UK has been liquidated after filing for voluntary liquidation.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|633.25
|3.43
|Reliance
|1,284.80
|-0.72
|SBI
|358.90
|0.21
|Axis Bank
|793.90
|0.67
|HDFC Bank
|2,479.85
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,091.00
|-0.82
|Liquid Bees
|999.99
|-0.00
|Embassy Office
|368.90
|-0.30
|Asian Paints
|1,367.00
|0.52
|Nestle
|11,766.00
|-0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|633.25
|3.43
|Tata Motors
|166.40
|3.29
|M&M
|657.10
|2.11
|Eicher Motors
|19,555.10
|2.11
|Bharti Infratel
|275.95
|1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|166.00
|3.04
|M&M
|657.65
|2.24
|NTPC
|141.65
|1.21
|ONGC
|169.30
|1.10
|Hero Motocorp
|2,604.30
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|703.10
|-2.09
|Adani Ports
|407.40
|-1.82
|Wipro
|282.05
|-1.43
|UPL
|945.50
|-1.35
|Power Grid Corp
|207.20
|-1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|207.20
|-1.26
|HCL Tech
|1,069.60
|-1.00
|ITC
|276.45
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|342.70
|-0.77
|Infosys
|734.40
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s