Adani Ports Q4 results: Net profit jumps 288% to Rs 1,321 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, the largest transport utility in India has reported a 288% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 1,321 crore in the quarter ended in 31 March. The company that operates some of the largest commercial ports in India, posted Rs 340 crore net profit for the same period last year.

The operating revenue increased to Rs 3,608 crore, up by 24% year-on-year, during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 2,921 crore during Q4FY21.

Commenting on the results, Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole time director of APSEZ said, “FY21 has been a transformational year for APSEZ. Some of the key decisions we took this year have set the foundation for the coming decade. Our customer centric approach has yielded good result for us as our market share increased by 4% on a panIndia basis."

