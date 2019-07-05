Adani Ports Share Price Live: Adani Ports Opens at 416.40 Ahead of Budget 2019

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
1-min read

Adani Ports Share Price Live: Adani Ports Opens at 416.40 Ahead of Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 430.60 on 3 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 293.95 on 30 October 2018.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Adani Ports Share Price Live: Adani Ports Opens at 416.40 Ahead of Budget 2019
Adani Power plant at Mundra in Gujarat (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Adani Ports open at 416.40. The shares have decreased by 0.20.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recently announced it will be issuing fixed-rate senior unsecured Notes aggregating to $750 million. The company’s finance committee has also approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily for capital expenditure, including on-lending to subsidiaries for capital expenditure purposes, and the remainder for repaying existing indebtedness. The company has received rating ‘Baa3 (Stable)’ by Moody's, ‘BBB- (Stable)’ by S&P and ‘BBB- (stable)’ by Fitch for the Notes.

APSEZ is part of Adani Group with businesses spanning coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation and transmission and gas distribution. APSEZ represents a large network of ports with India’s largest Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Mundra.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 430.60 on 3 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 293.95 on 30 October 2018.

Adani Ports shares have gained around 14% compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 62.3%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.44% and 3.26%, respectively.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,935.64 +27.58 ( +0.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,943.65 -3.10 ( -0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
UPL 686.00 -1.77
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
Larsen 1,570.05 -0.10
IndusInd Bank 1,501.85 0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 307.65 0.47
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
Indiabulls Hsg 715.15 1.59
UPL 686.00 -1.73
Indiamart Inter 1,332.00 2.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.80 1.79
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
JSW Steel 277.75 0.98
Bharti Airtel 365.90 0.87
HUL 1,808.00 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 366.00 0.94
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
Kotak Mahindra 1,507.15 0.62
IndusInd Bank 1,502.40 0.58
HDFC 2,294.00 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
ONGC 162.05 -3.02
NTPC 139.55 -2.72
BPCL 370.70 -2.45
IOC 152.90 -2.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
ONGC 167.10 0.54
NTPC 139.65 -2.58
Vedanta 167.60 -2.05
Coal India 248.05 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram