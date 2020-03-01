Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

ADB to Provide $4 Million to Asia-Pacific Nations to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

The Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency has said the funds will be available for all the member countries to update and implement their pandemic response plans.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ADB to Provide $4 Million to Asia-Pacific Nations to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak
File photo of Asian Development Bank.

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a total of USD 4 million (about Rs 29 crore) to help developing countries in Asia and Pacific to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency had earlier in February announced USD 2 million for fighting the disease and approved another USD 2 million in late February.

The Asian Development Bank has approved a further USD 2 million to help developing countries in Asia and the Pacific contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and improve resilience to this and other communicable diseases, it said in a release last week.

The funds will be available for all ADB developing member countries in updating and implementing their pandemic response plans.

ADB said the assistance will be for purposes including buying emergency supplies and equipment, assessing health system and economic impacts to improve future resilience, and coordinating better regionally to prevent, detect, and respond to animal and human disease outbreaks.

The work will be conducted in close collaboration with the World Health Organization.

"The severity of the COVID-19 outbreak is escalating, and past disease outbreaks have had large impacts on social and economic development," ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono said.

"ADB's funding will help countries catalyze efforts to mitigate further damage to the health of families and economies and position them to better respond to the current and future outbreaks," he added.

The first tranche assistance was to strengthen the immediate response capacity in Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

ADB said over the longer term, it can be scaled up to focus on supporting pandemic preparedness and building resilience.

ADB also provided a private sector loan of up to CNY130 million (USD 18.6 million) to Wuhan, PRC-based Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to enhance the distribution and supply of essential medicines and protective equipment.

"Past epidemics have shown that impacts can rapidly extend to all areas of a country's economy, triggering fiscal shocks with long-term negative consequences that threaten the stability and economic growth," ADB said.

Countries and businesses that rely on tourism are particularly vulnerable. Trade and supply chains also suffer, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 214.55 -3.96
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 534.10 -6.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram