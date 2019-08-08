Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ADB to Provide USD 200 Million for Rural Road Project in Maharashtra

The project will also work with the rural infrastructure agency, the Maharashtra Rural Road Development Association (MRRDA), to develop road safety, road asset management, contract management, and climate resilient design.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ADB to Provide USD 200 Million for Rural Road Project in Maharashtra
The total cost of the project is USD 296 million, of which the government will provide USD 96 million. (File photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved a USD 200 million loan for improving road infrastructure in 34 districts of Maharashtra to better connect rural areas with markets and services.

Roads in rural areas would be upgraded to all-weather standards which will boost links between local residents and economic centres across the state, the ADB said.

It highlighted that Maharashtra accounted for almost 15 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2016-17. However, economic development is concentrated around the urban centres of Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

About 20 million people, or 17 per cent of the state's population, still live below the national poverty line, while in some districts — particularly in rural areas — it is as high as 40 per cent, it said.

"The upgraded roads under the ADB project will boost links between local residents, productive agricultural land, and economic centers across the state," said ADB Principal Portfolio Management Specialist Sanath Ranawana.

Improving farmers' access to markets will in turn help boost agricultural productivity and incomes as well as promote investment in agribusiness and agriculture value chain infrastructure, the official said.

The project will also work with the rural infrastructure agency, the Maharashtra Rural Road Development Association (MRRDA), to develop road safety, road asset management, contract management, and climate resilient design.

Accompanying the loan is a technical assistance grant of USD 1 million to support MRRDA to improve its management performance in these areas.

Outreach for road users will be carried out in the state to build awareness of road safety, gender issues including human trafficking, and enhancing women's road construction and maintenance skills.

The total cost of the project is USD 296 million, of which the government will provide USD 96 million. It is due for completion at the end of September 2024.

Maharashtra's agriculture accounts for about 47 per cent of employment, engages as much as 79 per cent of the rural labour force, and contributes 11 per cent to the state gross domestic product.

"However, this contribution is falling. Farmers face persistent crop losses due to the variable climate and limited access to processing and storage facilities, resulting in high levels of debts and even farmer suicides," ADB said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,327.36 +636.86 ( +1.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,032.45 +176.95 ( +1.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,152.35 3.87
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.24
Axis Bank 660.10 0.02
HDFC Bank 2,233.15 2.25
Yes Bank 89.20 2.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 414.60 1.52
Reliance 1,151.95 3.87
Axis Bank 660.00 -0.01
Vodafone Idea 5.63 5.63
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.25 6.41
Tata Motors 124.05 5.66
JSW Steel 221.70 4.45
M&M 539.55 4.10
Reliance 1,152.35 3.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.00 6.43
Tata Motors 123.95 5.58
M&M 539.50 4.06
Bajaj Auto 2,705.55 3.99
Reliance 1,151.95 3.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 367.40 -3.80
Cipla 503.05 -2.94
UltraTechCement 4,233.15 -2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,414.05 -0.86
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 367.40 -3.77
IndusInd Bank 1,415.05 -0.81
Axis Bank 660.00 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram