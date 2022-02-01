Additional Allocation of Rs 19,500 Cr for Solar Modules Under PLI Scheme: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 19,500 crore additional allocation under the PLI scheme for manufacturing high efficiency solar modules has been made.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry.

Sitharaman further noted that the economy has shown resilience to come out of pandemic and "we need to sustain the level of growth".

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.