Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Adi Godrej Asks Sitharaman to Withdraw Surcharge on FPIs, Says Budget Had Little to Revive Economy

The higher tax surcharge on the super-rich - that came into force with the President signing the Finance Bill (2), 2019 into law on August 1 - flustered FPIs and resulted in withdrawal of funds worth $1.93 billion in July.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Adi Godrej Asks Sitharaman to Withdraw Surcharge on FPIs, Says Budget Had Little to Revive Economy
File image of chairman of the Godrej Group, Adi Godrej. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

The Union Budget did not have too many provisions for economic revival, Adi Godrej, the chairman of Godrej Group said after meeting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday to renegotiate surcharge on overseas investors earning above a certain limit in the backdrop of an economic downturn.

The meeting with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), attended by key ministry representatives, including tax officials, was organised to signal that the government is open to reviewing an unintended tax burden on them following the budget proposal to increase tax surcharge on the super-rich.

“Several things needs to be done. The economy has slowed down. Unfortunately, the budget didn’t have too many provisions of reviving the economy. Now it is clearer and I hope that the government does something,” Godrej was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18.

The higher tax surcharge on the super-rich - that came into force with the President signing the Finance Bill (2), 2019 into law on August 1 - flustered FPIs and resulted in withdrawal of funds worth $1.93 billion in July.

Critical of this move, Godrej said that perhaps it would’ve been best if it was never done. “Now we do not need to correct the situation and then we have to see whether the economy picks up,” he was quoted as saying.

The government was pushed to the wall in face of economic slowdown and was forced to start consultations with the industry to re-work an arrangement.

About rollback of the surcharge for FPI, Godrej said, “The market will be reassured to a certain extent.” On stimulus package front, he said, “Not assured but they are looking at it.”

To grant concessions to FPIs, the government will need the approval of Parliament or may have to get an Ordinance promulgated since it cannot undo what is in the law with an executive order.

The higher surcharge is applicable to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and Association of Persons (AoPs), including trusts that are assessed as AoPs. It had been increased from 15% to 25% in cases where income is in the ₹2-5 crore range and from 15% to 37% in the case of those earning more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,560.99 +233.63 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,100.20 +67.75 ( +0.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 490.60 10.41
HDFC Bank 2,279.25 2.06
Yes Bank 82.20 -7.85
Reliance 1,161.70 0.81
HDFC 2,210.10 1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,459.00 2.01
IndusInd Bank 1,410.05 -0.35
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.85
Indiabulls Hsg 490.50 10.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,085.10 3.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 490.60 10.41
Eicher Motors 17,498.90 4.09
Maruti Suzuki 6,119.00 3.67
Bajaj Finserv 7,517.00 3.11
Bajaj Finance 3,420.50 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,085.10 3.09
Bajaj Finance 3,418.80 2.48
Vedanta 141.65 2.24
HDFC Bank 2,279.55 1.97
HUL 1,842.05 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.20 -7.85
Cipla 482.95 -4.00
Hindalco 175.05 -3.31
Tech Mahindra 660.40 -2.91
Coal India 207.65 -1.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.85
Coal India 207.65 -1.98
Tata Motors 121.80 -1.73
ITC 254.20 -1.38
Tata Steel 362.60 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram