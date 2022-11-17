Aditya Birla Fashion, Paris-Based Galeries Lafayette To Open Luxury Stores In Delhi, Mumbai

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette, renowned globally for its flagship location at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

The company said the flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof. The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024. It will be housed across two historic buildings that recently heralded their century at the heritage precinct of Fort, the leading commercial and cultural hub of the city.

“The building is currently being designed by the architectural firm Virgile & Partners, who have worked extensively on storied department stores globally. Pike Preston is the advisor on-record for this collaboration," ABFRL said in a statement.

It added that the 65,000 square feet store in Delhi, expected to be operational in 2025, will be at DLF Emporio, one of India’s largest luxury malls. Galeries Lafayette, Delhi, will complement the current offering at the mall with a set of young, exciting designer brands across multiple categories.

Ashish Dikshit, managing director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, said, “This is a coming-of-age moment for Indian luxury. India is now home to a generation of young and affluent consumers with global exposure, who are willing to spend on the finer things in life. This is visible in the boom and dynamism of the luxury market. The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India’s significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands."

Dikshit added that Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s deep and nuanced understanding of the Indian landscape on the back of the company’s portfolio of designer brands, combined with Galeries Lafayette’s global experience, will enable the firm to create a world-class destination for Indian consumers and global luxury brands.

Nicolas Houzé, CEO of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais, said, “We are proud to expand our international footprint in such a prestigious and refined market as India, where we believe our brand can benefit from a strong potential. It is also a new illustration of our ambition to reach 20 stores abroad, with a primary focus on China, Asia and Middle East by 2025."

According to the statement, Galeries Lafayette’s experience-focused design and proposition around entertainment, technology and engagement will be brought to life through installations, pop ups, innovative events and food & beverage explorations. “Backed by personal stylists and omni-channel enabled connected shopping, the stores will provide a 360-degree retail experience that speaks directly to customser’s needs."

Read all the Latest Business News here