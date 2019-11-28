Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Aditya Birla Finance Becomes First Company to List Commercial Papers on Exchanges

The move comes after the exchanges — the BSE and the NSE — came out with a framework for listing of commercial papers (CPs), in a bid to broaden investors' participation in such securities.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vodafone-Idea merger gets CCI approval (photo for representation, image Reuters Pictures, Kumar Mangalam Birla (C), Chairman of Aditya Birla Group)
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), the NBFC arm of Aditya Birla Capital, on Thursday became the first company to list its commercial papers on the stock exchanges.

The move comes after the exchanges — the BSE and the NSE — came out with a framework for listing of commercial papers (CPs), in a bid to broaden investors' participation in such securities.

Listing of CPs is expected to lead to efficient transmission of information regarding corporate borrowings and liquidity positions to market participants, the NSE said in a statement.

It will also contribute effectively towards development of the commercial paper market and is expected to have a positive effect on the debt capital market, it added.

In separate statements, the exchanges said Aditya Birla Finance is the first company to list its commercial paper with value date of November 28 and maturity date on February 7, 2020.

ABFL is a well-diversified non-banking finance company (NBFC) with a long-term credit rating of AAA (stable) from both ICRA as well as India Ratings.

CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and provides an additional instrument to investors.

Commercial papers can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of up to one year from the date of issue. CP are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,151.15 +50.45 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 334.75 24.84
ICICI Bank 519.15 2.70
Zee Entertain 311.00 -2.66
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
SBI 349.30 1.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 334.20 24.65
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
Axis Bank 750.55 -0.25
ICICI Bank 519.20 2.68
Zee Entertain 310.80 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 256.60 13.89
UPL 579.90 5.08
JSW Steel 263.95 4.35
IndusInd Bank 1,568.25 2.75
ICICI Bank 519.15 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,568.65 2.68
ICICI Bank 519.20 2.68
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
Tata Steel 432.00 2.53
SBI 348.95 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 311.00 -2.66
Hero Motocorp 2,466.30 -2.26
HDFC 2,309.75 -1.14
HDFC Bank 1,265.30 -1.02
Tata Motors 164.80 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,467.80 -2.13
HDFC 2,309.85 -1.13
TML-D 73.35 -1.08
HDFC Bank 1,265.35 -1.01
Tata Motors 164.80 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram