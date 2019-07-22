Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank to Close Operations; Transfer Your Balance Soon
If you are an account holder in Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank, you can transfer the balance through online banking, mobile banking or by approaching the nearest banking point.
Chairman Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Ltd, a venture between Aditya Birla Nuvo and Idea Cellular, has decided to shut down operations after nearly 18 months of its existence due to “unanticipated developments in the business landscape that have made the economic model unviable”. The payments bank has already asked customers to transfer their balances before 26 July.
“We will be restricting any further credits (add money) to your account from 26 July 2019,” the Aditya Birla Payments Bank said in a note to customers, adding that “full and complete arrangements” have been made for return of all deposits.
If you are an account holder in Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank, you can transfer the balance through online banking, mobile banking or by approaching the nearest banking point. Customers can also call 18002092265 or write to vcare4u@adityabirla.bank for any queries.
The Aditya Birla payments bank had been struggling to garner deposits, according to in a report in Bloomberg. As of December 2018, the bank had mobilised Rs 5.62 crore in a segment dominated by Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm Payments Bank. Overall, payments banks held Rs 780 crore in December 2018, the report said.
Aditya Birla Nuvo was one of the 11 applicants that were granted “in-principle” payment bank licenses by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August 2015. They were given a timeline of 18 months to meet regulatory requirements and receive final licenses for launching the payments bank. RBI gave out final licenses to seven out of the 11 payments banks.
Customers in payments banks can deposit up to Rs 1 lakh in their accounts, but these banks can’t give loans. RBI had issued guidelines for payments banks in November 2014 with the objective of improving financial inclusion.
However, most payments banks have struggled to see significant success. A Reserve Bank of India report released in December showed that payments banks have been making losses consistently. “The consolidated balance sheet of payments banks showed net losses during 2016-17 and 2017-18. Even operating profit of payments banks remained negative, although net interest income improved,” the report said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.15
|9.49
|Reliance
|1,280.50
|2.52
|HDFC Bank
|2,297.25
|-3.30
|Bajaj Finance
|3,246.60
|-2.30
|Interglobe Avi
|1,519.20
|3.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.15
|9.49
|Reliance
|1,280.50
|2.52
|Interglobe Avi
|1,518.15
|3.74
|HDFC Bank
|2,297.05
|-3.32
|Bajaj Finance
|3,248.55
|-2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.15
|9.49
|Vedanta
|167.25
|3.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|655.90
|3.30
|Hindalco
|202.40
|3.27
|Zee Entertain
|364.05
|3.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.15
|9.49
|Vedanta
|167.25
|3.85
|Asian Paints
|1,402.00
|2.49
|Reliance
|1,280.50
|2.52
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,912.00
|2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,162.45
|-5.34
|HDFC
|2,186.90
|-5.06
|Eicher Motors
|17,072.00
|-3.35
|HDFC Bank
|2,297.25
|-3.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,454.30
|-2.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,186.60
|-5.09
|HDFC Bank
|2,297.05
|-3.32
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,453.65
|-3.08
|HUL
|1,678.75
|-2.67
|Bajaj Finance
|3,248.55
|-2.21
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Makes 200km Journey Through Siberia to Find Owners Who Rejected Her
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami