Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Allotment Status Today: How to Check via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is expected to finalise the share allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 6. The Rs 2,768-crore public issue witnessed a healthy response from the investors when it had opened for subscription from September 29-October 1. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO received bids of nearly 14.60 crore shares against the issue size of nearly 2.78 crore equity shares, according to NSE data. The price band for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO was fixed at Rs 695-712 per share.

Those who have invested in the IPO, can check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment status on Wednesday via 1) BSE or 2) IPO registrar’s website once the allotment is finalised. Once the allotment process is complete, refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of ineligible investors by October 7. Those who have received the share, is expected to get stocks in their demat accounts by October 8. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is likely to get listed on BSE and NSE on October 11.

How to Check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED’ from the drop-down menu beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Share Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFin Technologies Private Limited)

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited -https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

2) Select the IPO in dropbox where the name will be populated. This option will open only after the allotment is finalised

3) You have to select either one of the three modes: application number, client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Then you need to enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately and hit submit

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a joint venture Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) and Sun Life AMC. It is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by quarterly average assets under management since March 31, 2018. The company managed total AUM of ₹2,93,642 crore under the suite of mutual fund

(excluding our domestic FoFs), portfolio management services, offshore and real

estate offerings, as of June 30, 2021.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was trading at Rs 722 in the grey market on October 5. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO GMP was Rs 10, marginally up over the expected final issue price of Rs 712 per share, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central data. The grey market premium of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO has seen a sharp decline in the last few days. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO GMP was at Rs 45 on September 28.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

Aditya Birla AMC has witnessed a steady growth in AUM since 2016. It has also been constantly increasing the share of individual AUM within the mix. “Moreover, the share of high margin Equity AUM has normalized to 36.5 per cent of AUM in Q1FY2022 as compared to 30.5 per cent of AUM from 30.5 per cent of AUM at the end of FY2020. At the higher end of the price band the AMC will be trading at Market/AUM of 7.3xQ1FY22 Avg. AUM which is at a discount to Nippon Life AMC and at a similar level to that of UTI AMC," said Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One Ltd.

