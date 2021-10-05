Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Share Allotment Status Date, Direct Link, GMP, Refund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Wednesday. The Rs 2,768-crore public issue received a healthy response from investors when it had opened for subscription from September 29-October 1. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO received bids of nearly 14.60 crore shares against the total issue size of nearly 2.78 crore shares, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO price band was fixed at Rs 695-712 per share.

The portion allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10.36 times. The share set aside for non institutional investors was booked 4.39 times while those of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.24 times.

How to Check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED’ from the drop-down menu beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Share Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFin Technologies Private Limited)

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited -https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

2) Select the IPO in dropbox where the name will be populated. This option will open only after the allotment is finalised

3) You have to select either one of the three modes: application number, client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Then you need to enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately and hit submit

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.