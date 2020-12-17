News18» News»Business»Advance Corporate Tax Mop-up Jumps 49 Per Cent to Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore in Q3: CBDT Source
Advance Corporate Tax Mop-up Jumps 49 Per Cent to Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore in Q3: CBDT Source
Representative image
The increase can primarily be attributed to the low-base last fiscal when the government had slashed corporation tax rates to a record low of 25 per cent in the Q3, leading to lower tax payout by companies.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last Updated: December 17, 2020, 16:23 IST
Further adding to the recovery signals, advance tax payment by companies has shown a massive 49 per cent growth to Rs 1,09,506 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, a CBDT source has said.
During the same quarter last fiscal, corporate advance tax stood at Rs 73,126 crore. The gross tax collection stood at Rs 7,33,715 crore, while net mop-up was Rs 5,87,605 crore in the quarter, the source told .