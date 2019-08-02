Take the pledge to vote

Aegon's India Insurance Arm Probes Leak of Customer Information

Reuters

August 2, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
The company said it will also launch an outreach programme in the coming days to offer guidance to affected customers (Pic: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Indian arm of Dutch-based insurer Aegon NV said it was investigating an incident in which some customer information was leaked on its website, but added the episode was not related to any hack.

Up to 10,000 customers of Aegon Life Insurance, a joint venture between Aegon and Indian media company Times Group, were possibly affected due to a website vulnerability that exposed information of clients who communicated with the insurer online.

"This incident was not the result of a hack or malicious activity and Aegon Life does not have evidence that customer information was taken," the company told Reuters in a statement.

"Data security and customer privacy are of utmost importance and we will continue to be transparent with customers as we investigate further."

Fal Ghancha, the chief information security officer of Aegon Life Insurance, told customers in an email late on Thursday that their information was secure.

"The issue was immediately rectified upon detection," Ghancha said in the email, which was received by two Reuters reporters who hold policies with the company.

Aegon Life had more than 440,000 customers in India by January 2017, according to its website. It is a relatively small player in India's crowded life insurance sector that is dominated by state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The company said it will also launch an outreach programme in the coming days to offer guidance to affected customers and tell them what sort of information was exposed.

