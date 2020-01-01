Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Non-subsidised LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 19, Aeroplane Fuel Cost Raised by 2.6%

This is the second straight monthly increase in rates warranted due to firming up of prices in the international market.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Non-subsidised LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 19, Aeroplane Fuel Cost Raised by 2.6%
Representative image.

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates.

Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), used to power aeroplanes, was raised by Rs 1,637.25 per kilolitre, or 2.6 per cent, to Rs 64,323.76 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight monthly increase in rates warranted due to firming up of prices in the international market.

In India, which is dependent on imports to meet 84 per cent of its oil needs, prices of domestic fuels are at par with benchmark international prices.

ATF price was on December 1 increased by a marginal Rs 13.88 per kl. The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019.

The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.

Despite the increase, at Rs 64.32 per litre ATF costs less than petrol and diesel. A litre of petrol in the national capital comes for Rs 75.14 while diesel is priced at Rs 67.96 a litre.

Simultaneously, oil companies also raised the price of non-subsidised LPG to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously.

This is the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidised cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months.

Non-subsidised LPG is the gas that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidised rates of Rs 495.86.

LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS) was increased by 26 paise to Rs 35.58 per litre in Mumbai.

This is in accordance with the 2016 decision to raise rates by 25 paise a litre every month till subsidy on the fuel is eliminated.

Delhi has been declared kerosene-free and no PDS kerosene is sold in the national capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,509.70 -0.29
CARE Ratings 682.20 6.55
Indiabulls Hsg 312.50 -0.19
Tata Steel 467.75 -0.90
Tata Motors 184.40 -0.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 195.45 2.76
NTPC 121.50 2.06
M&M 536.60 0.97
Larsen 1,310.10 0.86
HUL 1,939.75 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,154.85 -2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,484.60 -1.72
Bajaj Auto 3,147.00 -1.21
ONGC 127.40 -1.05
Tata Steel 467.75 -0.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram