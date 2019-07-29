Affle India IPO Opens Today: Everything You Need to Know

Affle India Ltd, a global mobile marketing firm, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, i.e. on 29 July. The company plans to raise up to Rs 459 crore through the IPO, which is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter.

The price band of the offer is fixed at Rs 740-745 apiece. The issue will close on 31 July 2019. Here’s everything you should know before investing your money in the Affle India IPO:

About the company

— Affle (India) is a global technology company with two business segments – consumer platform and enterprise platform. The consumer platform aims to enhance returns on marketing spend through delivering contextual mobile advertisements and reducing digital ad fraud. The enterprise platform, meanwhile, provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users.

— Apart from India, the company operates in South East Asia, MENA, Europe, US, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

— According to reports, Affle (India)’s standalone operating revenue showed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% over financial year 2015-19 (FY15-19) to Rs 117.79 crore at the end of FY19. Profit after tax posted a CAGR of 64.9% during this period to Rs 16.68 crore in FY19.

— As on 31 March 2019, Affle Consumer Platform had approximately 2.02 billion consumer profiles, of which approximately 571 million were in India, 582 million were in other emerging markets and 867 million were in developed markets.

About the IPO

— The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore (20% of the issue size) and an OFS of up to 49,53,020 equity shares worth Rs 367-369 crore (80% of the issue size) by Affle Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

— After public issue, promoter shareholding will be reduced to 68.38% from 92.17%, and total public shareholding will be 31.62%.

— The money raised through fresh issue will be used for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale.

— Affle (India) has already raised about Rs 206.55 crore from 15 anchor investors by allotting 27,72,483 equity shares at a price of Rs 745 on 26 July.

— Abeerden Asian Smaller Companies Investment, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Goldman Sachs India, Malabar India Fund, etc are among the 15 anchor investors.

— Affle (India)’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

— Most brokerages like Samco Securities, Centrum Broking and Choice Broking are positive on the Affle (India) IPO have have assigned ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue.

— ICICI Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the offer.