Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Affle India Shares Rally 10% After Robust Q2 Numbers; Nomura Expects Further Upside

After the results announcement, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage on the Affle India stock with a ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of Rs 1,900, implying 36% potential upside from its previous close.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Affle India Shares Rally 10% After Robust Q2 Numbers; Nomura Expects Further Upside
Image: Twitter/@affle

Shares of mobile advertisement firm Affle (India) Ltd rallied nearly 10% in intra-day trade on Monday after the company on Saturday said its consolidated net profit jumped 51% year-on-year to Rs 15.58 crore for the second quarter ended September (Q2).

At 2:42 pm, Affle India shares were trading at Rs 1,506.10 apiece, up 7.9%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 1,530. Notably, the stock has already more-than-doubled from its issue price of Rs 745 since its August listing this year.

“The growth in Affle’s consumer platform business was well supported by the overall consumer trends of greater time spent across connected devices, increased adoption of online payments and consistent growth in digital marketing spends across key industry verticals...,” company's chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

He remained optimistic about the future and told CNBC TV18 that the second half of FY20 should be better than the first. “The company is consistently investing in the growth areas. We have increased our investment in technology. We expect bottomline efficiency to kick in going ahead,” he said.

After the results announcement, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage on the Affle India stock with a ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of Rs 1,900, implying 36% potential upside from its previous close.

“We initiate with a buy on Affle, a leading digital AdTech player in India. We think the underlying macro is attractive in Affle’s key markets (India and Southeast Asia), where a large internet user base, rising smartphone sales, improving data connectivity and young demographics augur well for the shift to digital,” Nomura said.

The brokerage firm added that digital advertising spends are expected to post faster compounded annual growth rates of 32% and 18% in India and Southeast Asia, respectively, against 15% globally over FY18-21. Despite this, the penetration in these two markets is expected to remain low at 25-30% by FY20-21 against 54% globally, thereby offering a long runway for growth for Affle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,913.45 +5.30 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
Indiabulls Hsg 238.55 -1.28
ICICI Bank 496.80 1.50
HDFC Bank 1,264.75 0.73
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Indiabulls Hsg 238.35 -1.43
Tata Power 57.30 -3.70
IRCTC 932.80 6.33
RBL Bank 343.40 6.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 305.40 6.23
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
BPCL 517.60 2.95
GAIL 130.35 2.60
Tata Motors 172.00 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Tata Motors 172.00 1.68
ICICI Bank 496.95 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,444.90 1.50
Axis Bank 733.60 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,108.45 -2.51
Hero Motocorp 2,594.00 -2.00
Hindalco 200.15 -1.82
Vedanta 152.70 -1.80
Cipla 454.85 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,593.15 -2.00
Vedanta 152.55 -1.90
TCS 2,099.70 -1.42
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.21
Asian Paints 1,775.00 -1.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram