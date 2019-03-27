English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 50 Years, Soonawala Steps Down from Tata Trusts on Health Grounds
The retirement comes, it can be noted, on the heels of Venkatramanan being forced out of the trusts in Janaury following the income tax notice on his commerical level salaries.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Tata Trusts on Wednesday said group veteran NA Soonawala has stepped down from the trusteeship of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts and the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts due to health and advancing age.
Tata Trusts is a string of non-profits and owns 66 percent in the diversified conglomerate Tata Sons and is fighting a litigation with the tax department for allegedly over-paying its past chief executive R Venkatramanan.
The 83-year-old Soonawala, who has served at various positions in the Tata group including as the vice-chairman of Tata Sons and as a close confidante of the group patriarch Ratan Tata, has "expressed his desire to retire from these trusts due to his health and advanced age," an official statement said.
Ratan Tata expressed his "personal thanks to Soonawala for his colleagueship over the years and wished him good health in the years ahead", the statement added.
"The trustees acknowledge the significant contribution Soonawala has made as a trustee and to the group over the years and respect his desire to step down from the trusts," the statement read.
The retirement comes, it can be noted, on the heels of Venkatramanan being forced out of the trusts in Janaury following the income tax notice on his commerical level salaries and threatenening to end the tax exemptions that the country's largest and oldest charity was enjoying as a public trust. The matter is subjudice now.
Venkatramanan has since been accommodated into the group outside the country.
Tata Trusts is a string of non-profits and owns 66 percent in the diversified conglomerate Tata Sons and is fighting a litigation with the tax department for allegedly over-paying its past chief executive R Venkatramanan.
The 83-year-old Soonawala, who has served at various positions in the Tata group including as the vice-chairman of Tata Sons and as a close confidante of the group patriarch Ratan Tata, has "expressed his desire to retire from these trusts due to his health and advanced age," an official statement said.
Ratan Tata expressed his "personal thanks to Soonawala for his colleagueship over the years and wished him good health in the years ahead", the statement added.
"The trustees acknowledge the significant contribution Soonawala has made as a trustee and to the group over the years and respect his desire to step down from the trusts," the statement read.
The retirement comes, it can be noted, on the heels of Venkatramanan being forced out of the trusts in Janaury following the income tax notice on his commerical level salaries and threatenening to end the tax exemptions that the country's largest and oldest charity was enjoying as a public trust. The matter is subjudice now.
Venkatramanan has since been accommodated into the group outside the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|268.45
|5.81
|Reliance
|1,349.25
|-1.32
|SBI
|308.80
|1.75
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.25
|5.23
|HDFC Bank
|2,299.45
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|United Brewerie
|1,355.50
|0.56
|Yes Bank
|267.95
|5.62
|Reliance
|1,350.10
|-1.25
|SBI
|308.05
|1.57
|Jet Airways
|277.15
|2.27
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|268.45
|5.81
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.25
|5.23
|Indiabulls Hsg
|750.40
|2.84
|JSW Steel
|287.50
|2.19
|SBI
|308.80
|1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|267.95
|5.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,805.85
|5.27
|SBI
|308.05
|1.57
|Bajaj Auto
|2,986.15
|1.18
|Vedanta
|175.55
|1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|269.20
|-2.83
|NTPC
|137.00
|-2.70
|Eicher Motors
|20,974.15
|-1.91
|Tata Motors
|169.85
|-1.88
|Bharti Airtel
|322.50
|-1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|136.95
|-2.25
|Tata Motors
|169.90
|-1.85
|Bharti Airtel
|323.30
|-1.49
|Power Grid Corp
|200.00
|-1.36
|HDFC
|1,920.45
|-1.30
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
- Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Huawei P30 Pro Goes Official With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,200mAh Battery And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results