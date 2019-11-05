Take the pledge to vote

After 7 Days of Winning Streak, Sensex Drops by 54 Points, Nifty Slips by 24 Points

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 per cent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
After 7 Days of Winning Streak, Sensex Drops by 54 Points, Nifty Slips by 24 Points
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Snapping its seven-session winning streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday dropped 54 points as investors booked profits at higher levels.

After swinging 413 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23. The index touched an intra-day low of 40,053.55 and a high of 40,466.55.

The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,917.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 per cent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra too rose up to 2.77 per cent.

After rising for seven straight sessions, domestic equities took a breather as market participants booked profits at higher levels, traders said.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 70.66 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.82 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
NIFTY 50

11,917.20 -24.10 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
SBI 319.20 1.56
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
HDFC 2,181.30 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 225.05 2.86
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 222.15 3.40
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
UPL 605.65 1.92
Bajaj Finserv 8,845.75 1.60
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 286.15 -3.36
IndusInd Bank 1,320.10 -2.38
UltraTechCement 4,147.40 -2.15
Eicher Motors 21,287.15 -2.09
Grasim 768.60 -1.94
