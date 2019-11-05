After 7 Days of Winning Streak, Sensex Drops by 54 Points, Nifty Slips by 24 Points
On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 per cent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Snapping its seven-session winning streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday dropped 54 points as investors booked profits at higher levels.
After swinging 413 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23. The index touched an intra-day low of 40,053.55 and a high of 40,466.55.
The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,917.20.
Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 per cent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.
Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra too rose up to 2.77 per cent.
After rising for seven straight sessions, domestic equities took a breather as market participants booked profits at higher levels, traders said.
Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal.
Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 70.66 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.82 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.30
|3.25
|SBI
|319.20
|1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|4,227.80
|2.79
|HDFC
|2,181.30
|0.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.05
|2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.40
|Dalmia Bharat
|821.15
|1.05
|Axis Bank
|737.60
|-0.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.55
|3.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,385.30
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|222.15
|3.40
|Yes Bank
|68.30
|3.25
|Bajaj Finance
|4,227.80
|2.79
|UPL
|605.65
|1.92
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,845.75
|1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.40
|Bajaj Finance
|4,229.80
|2.77
|Bharti Airtel
|384.25
|1.60
|SBI
|319.20
|1.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3,254.75
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|286.15
|-3.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,320.10
|-2.38
|UltraTechCement
|4,147.40
|-2.15
|Eicher Motors
|21,287.15
|-2.09
|Grasim
|768.60
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,319.30
|-2.40
|Sun Pharma
|429.05
|-2.02
|Coal India
|211.00
|-1.88
|Infosys
|695.80
|-1.86
|Tata Steel
|404.00
|-1.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Calls Make-up Artist 'Bhabhi' to Her Epic Disappointment, Watch Funny Video
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH