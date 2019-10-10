Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After a Slowdown in August, Hiring Activity Sees 8 Percent Rise in September, Says Report

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for September stood at 2,279 registering a rise of 8 per cent compared to the year-ago period when it stood at 2,119.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
After a Slowdown in August, Hiring Activity Sees 8 Percent Rise in September, Says Report
Illustrative by Mir Suhail (News18)

New Delhi: Hiring activity has seen a rise of 8 percent in September on the back of strong growth in the IT sector, while auto and banking industry continued to witness a dip, a report said on Thursday.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for September stood at 2,279 registering a rise of 8 percent compared to the year-ago period when it stood at 2,119.

Hiring activity in IT-software and BPO industries continued to grow by 33 per cent and 19 percent, respectively during the month of September.

However, hiring in industries like banking (down 5 per cent) and auto (20 percent) continued to witness a dip.

"After a flat August, hiring has made a comeback in September on the back of strong growth in IT sector. The slowdown still continues to reflect in auto and banking industries," Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said.

Goyal further said all other key industries have posted positive year-on-year growth rates during September.

The report further noted that demand for professionals across functional areas including sales and ITES grew by 4 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Among experience bands, hiring for mid-management roles (8-12 years experience) witnessed the highest year-on-year growth (10 per cent).

Among cities, Hyderabad and Bangalore led the way with robust growth rates of 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The Naukri Job Speak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activity based on newly added job listings on Naukri.com every month.

