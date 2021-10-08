Transfer Money Without Internet: RBI Announces Retail Digital Payments for Offline Users

Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday announced a new scheme on retail digital payments solutions in the offline mode.

“A scheme to test technologies that enable digital payments even in remote places where internet connectivity is either absent or barely available was announced in August 2020. Given the encouraging experience gained from the pilot tests, it is proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country. This will further expand the reach of digital payments and open up new opportunities for individuals and businesses.," he said.

In August last year, the Reserve Bank on Thursday permitted small value offline transactions through cards and mobile devices for single payments of up to Rs 200 on pilot basis.

Under the pilot scheme, payment system operators (PSO) banks and non-banks may offer digital payments offline (payments that do not require internet connectivity to take effect).

“The Reserve Bank has been encouraging entities to develop offline payment solutions. It is, therefore, proposed to allow a pilot scheme for small value payments in offline mode with built-in features for safeguarding interest of users, liability protection, etc," the Governor said last year.

The RBI said absence of, or erratic, internet connectivity, especially in remote areas, is a major impediment for adoption of digital payments.

Availability of options to make offline payments, using cards, wallets or mobile devices could boost the adoption of digital payments, it said.

The upper limit of a payment transaction was then set at Rs 200.

The pilot scheme was undertaken till March 31, 2021.

“Over the years, the Reserve Bank has prioritised security measures for digital payments such as the requirement of Additional Factor of Authentication and online alerts for every transaction. These measures have significantly increased customer confidence and safety leading to increased adoption of digital payments. The Reserve Bank has been encouraging entities to develop offline payment solutions," said the RBI in a statement on 6 August.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday announced its policy decision at the end of the 3-day bi-monthly review meeting. The monetary policy committee maintained status quo on the repo and the reverse repo rate in order to support growth and tackle inflation.

At its last bi-monthly MPC review meeting held in August, the Reserve Bank maintained status quo on key interest rates for the seventh consecutive time and retained the GDP growth target at 9.5 per cent. It kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate untouched at 3.35 per cent.

The RBI on Friday also enhanced the upper limit for Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). From now on, bank customers can transfer Rs 5 lakh via IMPS. Earlier the limit for IMPS transfer was restricted at Rs 2 lakh.

“The MPC expectedly kept the key rates unchanged unanimously and reiterated its accommodative stance both on rates and liquidity. However, Prof Varma’s dissent on continuation of the accommodative stance for foreseeable future continues to keep MPC in splits. We do not see the RBI deploying any direct tightening tools like MSS, CRR hikes, FX swaps or outright OMO sales in the coming quarters. Instead, we expect the RBI to let natural stabilizers like increased credit offtake and high CIC etc. to reduce the liquidity surplus,’’ said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.