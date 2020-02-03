Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

After Budget Jolt, Sensex Recovers 137 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,700 Level

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 6.32 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti and PowerGrid.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Budget Jolt, Sensex Recovers 137 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,700 Level
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Equities benchmark BSE Sensex ended 137 points higher on Monday led by gains in HUL, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints amid broad-based buying in the market.

After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 136.78 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 39,872.31. It hit an intra-day high of 40,014.90 and a low of 39,563.07.

The broader NSE Nifty finished higher by 46.05 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 11,707.90.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 6.32 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ITC cracked 5.09 per cent. TCS, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra too ended in the red.

Indian markets traded volatile in the first session of the week with investors assessing the implications from budget, overnight gains in the US index futures and a sell-off in China, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Markets turned positive in the afternoon session after a monthly survey said the country's manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January, he said.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to rise in production and hiring activity.

"With budget behind, traders now shifts focus back to the quarterly earnings season and the central bank's interest rate decision later this week," he added.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai plunged nearly 8 per cent as markets opened after en extended Lunar New Year break.

Japan and South Korea ended in the red, while Hong Kong settled with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe opened on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.81 per cent to USD 56.16 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.49 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.85 0.18
ITC 207.70 -5.09
SBI 298.00 -1.70
Indiabulls Hsg 256.70 -7.71
Tata Motors 163.85 -1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,867.40 6.32
Nestle 16,243.50 5.30
HUL 2,178.50 5.06
Bajaj Auto 3,289.30 4.71
IndusInd Bank 1,262.90 4.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 207.70 -5.09
TCS 2,103.15 -2.86
HCL Tech 579.00 -2.04
Hero Motocorp 2,401.95 -1.95
Tech Mahindra 792.35 -1.88
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram