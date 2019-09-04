Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After High-level Meeting, Oil Companies Likely to Resume Fuel Supply to Air India at 6 Airports

Air India owes about Rs 4,300 crore in dues to the three OMCs — Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
After High-level Meeting, Oil Companies Likely to Resume Fuel Supply to Air India at 6 Airports
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
Loading...

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to resume fuel supply to Air India within two days at the six airports where it has been stopped over non-payment of dues, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The state-owned OMCs stopped supplying fuel to Air India flights in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali since August 22. The firms had also threatened to stop supply at Hyderabad and Raipur airports.

"A meeting was held between senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India and the three OMCs. Air India assured them that while old dues can not be cleared right now, it will surely pay on time for all the current purchase of fuel," said the official.

The state-run carrier owes about Rs 4,300 crore in dues to the three OMCs -- Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

"The oil companies are likely to resume the oil supply at the six airports within a day or two. They will not stop fuel supply at Hyderabad and Raipur," the official said.

Air India does not operate international flights from the six airports where the fuel supply was stopped.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
