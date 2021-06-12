After Pandemic, Need More Simplicity in Ease of Doing Business: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

It will not be business as usual after the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to bring more "simplicity" in the ease of doing business by doing away with the current maze of rules, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said here on Saturday. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Aurangabad Industrial City and Marathwada Auto Cluster at Waluj near here.

To a question about proposed reforms after the pandemic, Kant said, "It is very clear that business will not run as usual after the pandemic. We need to bring reforms as much as we can, after COVID. "We have made many rules, regulations and procedures. We need to bring more simplicity to ease of doing business," he added.

The country also needs to "grow the technology and leapfrog along with it", Kant said, adding that the Union government is working in this direction. Talking about Aurangabad and the surrounding areas, he said this part of central Maharashtra needs a regional master plan for development with consideration for possible growth in the next 25 years. "This area has a potential and can come up as one of the fastest growing region in the country from the tourism and industry point of view," he said.

