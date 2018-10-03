GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Pilots and Engineers, More Jet Airways Employees Hit by Salary Default

The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its over 16,000-strong workforce.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: After delaying salary to its pilots and engineers along with senior management, Jet Airways has now defaulted on the payment of September salary to other categories of employees as well, an airline source said Wednesday.

The Mumbai-based full-service airline, partially owned by UAE national carrier Etihad Airways, has been facing financial problems for quite some now.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its over 16,000-strong workforce.

"We generally get our salary on the 1st of (every) month. Last month, the airline had paid to all employees except senior management, pilots and engineers on time. But this time (September), they have failed to pay even to other categories of employees such as manager and above levels," the source said.

The source said the employees in A1-A5, O1 and O2 grade, or whose salaries are up to Rs 75,000 per month, were paid on October 1, while the rest of the staffers in the M1, M2, E1 and above grades have not been paid yet.

A query sent to Jet Airways on the issue did not elicit a written response.

On September 6, the full service airline informed senior employees that their salaries would be paid in two instalments till November.

The salaries for August was to be paid in two instalments 50 per cent by September 11 and the remaining by September 26.



Though the private carrier paid the first tranche on time, it could disburse only 50 per cent amount of the second instalment on the designated date and deferred the payment of rest 50 per cent to October 9.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,975.63 -550.51 ( -1.51%)

Nifty 50

10,858.25 -150.05 ( -1.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Bajaj Finance 2,232.20 1.07
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
Dewan Housing 317.65 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 318.65 -2.21
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Dewan Housing 316.60 -0.41
Indiabulls Hsg 944.30 4.26
Bajaj Finserv 5,745.30 -2.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Hindalco 253.75 4.47
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
HPCL 251.15 3.29
Vedanta 240.10 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Vedanta 240.10 3.09
Coal India 276.55 1.47
ONGC 181.60 1.45
Bajaj Auto 2,733.20 0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.60 -6.61
Eicher Motors 23,235.75 -6.12
Bharti Infratel 251.70 -5.94
TCS 2,162.85 -4.11
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.15 -6.66
TCS 2,162.45 -4.14
Axis Bank 570.70 -3.91
ICICI Bank 303.60 -3.36
Maruti Suzuki 7,251.60 -2.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...