After Presenting Her First Union Budget​, ​Nirmala Sitharaman Pins Hope on ‘Virtuous Cycle of Investment’

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

After Presenting Her First Union Budget​, ​Nirmala Sitharaman Pins Hope on ‘Virtuous Cycle of Investment’

Elaborating on the road ahead for investments in India, Sitharaman stressed that public investment in infrastructure will continue and scope for further investment will go beyond roads and airports.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget before Parliament on Friday. (File Photo)
New Delhi: Hours after presenting her first Union Budget on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a conversation with CNBC TV18 said that measures taken in the Budget are expected to put in place a series of “virtuous investment”.

“This Budget should kick-start the virtuous cycle of investment,” she said.

Elaborating on the road ahead for investments in India, Sitharaman stressed that public investment in infrastructure will continue and scope for further investment will go beyond roads and airports.

Similar thoughts were expressed by chief economic adviser KV Subramanian in his debut Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

“In order to trigger this virtuous cycle, we have to rely on some of these foreign savings. They can come in and start investment, and once this happens, that will enhance productivity, which creates jobs, fosters exports and thereby, demand,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman in the same interview said she was glad that the Reserve Bank of India was also working in tandem with the government on solving the NBFC (non-banking financial company) crisis.

“We have given RBI powers to resolve crisis for NBFCs if they can’t do it themselves. I have taken steps to address NBFCs with problems of governance. Decisions aimed to help NBFCs was taken after consultation with experts,” she said.

Sitharaman started her day with doing away with the traditional brown briefcase that all of her male counterparts have used to carry budget documents in. Instead, she carried a traditional four-fold red cloth, the kind often seen in the hands of Indian traders and also used to wrap religious texts.

Red-coloured 'bahi-khata' (ledger) notebooks are considered auspicious for money matters in Indian traditions and the traders keep their account files in these notebooks to bring in prosperity and as a means to worship the goddess of wealth.

“I wanted to get out of the colonial hangover by dropping the briefcase. It was my family’s suggestion to drop the briefcase,” she said.

