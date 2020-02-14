Rapped by SC, Govt Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by 11:59pm; Airtel Offers to Pay Rs 10,000 Crore by Feb 20

New Delhi: Hours after getting an earful from the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, the government on Friday ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 11:59pm.

News agency PTI reported that the Department of Telecommunications had started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms by evening.

Airtel has reportedly offered to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court.

The DoT order came after the Supreme Court insisted that telecom companies must pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the exchequer.

If not the whole amount, the apex court said that companies must pay a “sizeable” part of it to prove their “bonafides” and get more time to pay up the rest of the amount.

The payments to be made by the companies include Rs 53,000 crore by Vodafone Idea, Rs 35,500 crore by Bharti Airtel and Rs 14,000 crore by the now defunct Tata Teleservices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.