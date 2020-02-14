Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rapped by SC, Govt Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by 11:59pm; Airtel Offers to Pay Rs 10,000 Crore by Feb 20

The payments to be made by the companies include Rs 53,000 crore by Vodafone Idea, Rs 35,500 crore by Bharti Airtel and Rs 14,000 crore by the now defunct Tata Teleservices.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Hours after getting an earful from the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, the government on Friday ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 11:59pm.

News agency PTI reported that the Department of Telecommunications had started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms by evening.

Airtel has reportedly offered to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court.

The DoT order came after the Supreme Court insisted that telecom companies must pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the exchequer.

If not the whole amount, the apex court said that companies must pay a “sizeable” part of it to prove their “bonafides” and get more time to pay up the rest of the amount.

The payments to be made by the companies include Rs 53,000 crore by Vodafone Idea, Rs 35,500 crore by Bharti Airtel and Rs 14,000 crore by the now defunct Tata Teleservices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndiGrid InvIT 96.79 0.30
Godrej Agrovet 520.30 -6.45
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Avenue Supermar 2,401.25 -5.55
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
HCL Tech 621.40 1.42
ICICI Bank 545.85 0.90
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Tech Mahindra 833.95 0.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,176.35 -4.38
Power Grid Corp 184.15 -3.26
SBI 319.55 -2.41
Hero Motocorp 2,355.00 -2.24
NTPC 112.80 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram