English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies to Consider Share Buy-back Scheme on Thursday
The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country's largest software exporter, declaring a Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back programme.
(Photo for representation, Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: HCL Technologies has said that it will consider share buy-back on July 12.
"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing on Monday.
The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country's largest software exporter, declaring a Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back programme. It has offered to buy back shares at a premium of over 15 per cent, at Rs 2,100 a share.
Details of HCL Technologies share buy back are expected to be firmed up on July 12 when its board will to discuss the proposal. It had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, a 17 per cent premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.
The buyback size was Rs 3,500 crore, representing 16.39 and 13.62 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited accounts of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.
HCL Technologies stock closed at Rs 961.25, up 1.68 per cent, on BSE.
Also Watch
"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing on Monday.
The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country's largest software exporter, declaring a Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back programme. It has offered to buy back shares at a premium of over 15 per cent, at Rs 2,100 a share.
Details of HCL Technologies share buy back are expected to be firmed up on July 12 when its board will to discuss the proposal. It had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, a 17 per cent premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.
The buyback size was Rs 3,500 crore, representing 16.39 and 13.62 per cent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited accounts of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.
HCL Technologies stock closed at Rs 961.25, up 1.68 per cent, on BSE.
Also Watch
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,019.90
|+22.80
|+2.29
|HDFC Bank
|2,139.75
|+14.10
|+0.66
|Shriram Trans
|1,202.35
|+61.45
|+5.39
|TCS
|1,887.20
|+4.20
|+0.22
|Hexaware Tech
|493.90
|-18.40
|-3.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,202.45
|+62.50
|+5.48
|Reliance
|1,019.95
|+24.30
|+2.44
|Bhageria Indu
|339.00
|+39.10
|+13.04
|TCS
|1,887.75
|+0.10
|+0.01
|Thermax
|1,027.05
|+5.20
|+0.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|227.45
|+5.40
|+2.43
|Reliance
|1,019.70
|+22.60
|+2.27
|HCL Tech
|982.50
|+20.95
|+2.18
|Tech Mahindra
|656.25
|+12.40
|+1.93
|UPL
|635.95
|+12.15
|+1.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,019.95
|+24.30
|+2.44
|Axis Bank
|533.55
|+9.90
|+1.89
|Adani Ports
|372.85
|+5.85
|+1.59
|SBI
|265.50
|+4.15
|+1.59
|Yes Bank
|367.60
|+5.70
|+1.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,369.95
|-15.15
|-1.09
|GAIL
|345.00
|-2.40
|-0.69
|HPCL
|270.75
|-2.00
|-0.73
|Sun Pharma
|564.65
|-4.15
|-0.73
|Vedanta
|225.40
|-1.20
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,370.60
|-15.10
|-1.09
|Sun Pharma
|564.65
|-4.80
|-0.84
|HUL
|1,686.15
|-7.95
|-0.47
|M&M
|929.30
|-3.60
|-0.39
|Hero Motocorp
|3,607.55
|-14.65
|-0.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin in Romantic Post: I'll Always Put You First
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests