GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After US Waiver, India Aims to Sign Pact With Iran For Oil Payments in Rupees

India had used a similar mechanism in the previous round of sanctions but settled only 45 percent of the payments in rupees.

Reuters

Updated:November 6, 2018, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After US Waiver, India Aims to Sign Pact With Iran For Oil Payments in Rupees
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Reuters/Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: India aims to sign an initial agreement with Iran this month to settle all their oil trade in rupees through UCO Bank, two Indian government sources said.

"We have to do some paper work. It should be signed as early as possible. We are aiming for this month," one of the sources said.

India, which got a waiver from the latest tougher US sanctions against Tehran on Monday, used a similar mechanism in the previous round of sanctions but settled only 45 percent of the payments in rupees.

Iran used the funds to import goods from India, a move that had helped boost India's exports to Tehran.

Paying for Iranian oil in rupees will also strengthen the Indian currency against the US dollar.

Indian refiners will make payments in rupees for purchases of Iranian oil made since September, one of the sources said. Iran grants a 60 day credit period to Indian refiners.

The sources also said the U.S. wants India to restrict its monthly purchases of Iranian oil to 1.25 million tonnes, or 9 million barrels, during the waiver period from November.

The United States re-imposed sanctions on Monday to choke Iran's oil and shipping industries, while temporarily allowing top customers such as China and India to keep buying crude from the Islamic Republic.

The oil and petroleum ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Indian Oil Corp, India's top refiner, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd placed an order on Tuesday with National Iranian Oil Co to buy a total of 9 million barrels of oil in December, industry sources said.

IOC would buy 6 million barrels of Iranian oil, while MRPL would import 3 million barrels, the sources added. Spokesmen for MRPL and IOC declined to comment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,991.91 +40.99 ( +0.12%)

NIFTY 50

10,530.00 +6.00 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 286.45 -2.88
Reliance 1,104.10 1.27
Axis Bank 607.45 -2.71
Cipla 530.80 -5.73
ICICI Bank 353.10 0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 722.60 -0.05
Reliance 1,103.45 1.37
Axis Bank 607.60 -2.67
SBI 286.50 -2.98
PC Jeweller 83.35 -11.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 448.20 2.25
TCS 1,932.70 2.21
Yes Bank 214.45 2.07
Tata Motors 193.25 1.82
Sun Pharma 579.35 1.36
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,931.95 2.22
Yes Bank 214.45 1.95
Tata Motors 192.85 1.69
Reliance 1,103.45 1.37
Sun Pharma 579.15 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 207.40 -6.77
Cipla 530.80 -5.73
HPCL 226.30 -2.96
SBI 286.45 -2.88
Axis Bank 607.45 -2.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 286.50 -2.98
Axis Bank 607.60 -2.67
Maruti Suzuki 7,073.25 -1.31
IndusInd Bank 1,475.50 -1.09
Adani Ports 325.75 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...