Agniveers Can Grow Into Management Jobs In Private Sector, Says Naukri.com Founder

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that not only security jobs but Agniveers can also fit into any role in private sector.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of top job portal Naukri.com, sharing his views on the Centre’s Agnipath scheme said that four years in the Army will help the youth be disciplined and after that they can fit into several roles in the private sector. Bikhchandani said that the youth can grow into management roles in sales, service, back office and operations .

“In the private sector I am not merely talking about roles in security – it could be in any of several roles – sales, service, back office, operations anything. And I am not just talking about blue or grey collar jobs. Several could also grow into management jobs,” said Bikhchandani in a series of tweets.

The Naukri boss said that any person who does four years of national service in the armed forces will finish as a disciplined and a trained professional with a college degree.

“He or she will have a sense of service and commitment who in his early to mid-twenties can adapt and adjust and fit into any one of several careers – whether in the state police forces or the central security forces or even in the private sector,” he wrote.

Explaining the consequences of the scheme, he highlighted that people retiring from forces in their 40s and 50s have limited options in the private sectors. These professionals are typecast into administrative and security roles. According to Bikhchandani, the reason behind this is that they have already spent more than two decades in armed forces.

He added, “With four years of experience these youngsters who are merely in their early to mid-twenties will be trained and disciplined but not typecast and pigeon-holed into narrow roles in the private sectors.” He said that at such a young age, those who are not retained by the army will still be mouldable and have many options open for them.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani also shared examples of other countries that have a similar system, including the United States, where many students, who have served the army for a few years, are admitted into the best MBA programmes.

The Agnipath scheme, since the introduction, has undergone several modifications, including a one-time extension in the upper age limit from 21 year to 23 years in the wake of the widespread protests across several states.

The youths aspiring for a career in the Indian Army have been protesting against the Agnipath scheme. Several states including Telangana, Bihar, Jahrkhand and Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests.

Several trains have been torched and many stations were vandalised by the protestors. According to reports, Indian Railway has suffered loss of properties worth Rs 700 crores due to the protests.

