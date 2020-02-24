AGR Dues: Govt Asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Submit Self-Assessment Supporting Documents
All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The government hasasked telecom companies to submit AGR self-assessment documents that form the basis of their statutory dues calculation, according to DoT sources. The sources, who did not wish to be named, said the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.
All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.
