AGR Dues: Govt Asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Submit Self-Assessment Supporting Documents

New Delhi: The government hasasked telecom companies to submit AGR self-assessment documents that form the basis of their statutory dues calculation, according to DoT sources. The sources, who did not wish to be named, said the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.

All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.