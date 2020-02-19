Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

AGR Dues: Govt Should Offer One-Time Settlement to Telcos For Principal Due Amount, Says SC Garg

In a blog titled 'Rebuilding Telecom Business in India', Garg said the telecom crisis in India is not just limited to AGR-related issues.

Diksha Modi |

Updated:February 19, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AGR Dues: Govt Should Offer One-Time Settlement to Telcos For Principal Due Amount, Says SC Garg
File photo of Subhash Chandra Garg.

New Delhi: Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Wednesday said the government should offer a one-time settlement scheme to the telecom companies to pay the principal due amount as per the AGR definition and waive the penal interest and penalties. The massive Rs 1.47 lakh crore of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are pushing telecom firms to the brink.

In a blog titled 'Rebuilding Telecom Business in India', Garg said the telecom crisis in India is not just limited to AGR-related issues. "Offer a one-time settlement scheme to the telecom companies (both operating and under resolution) to pay the principal due amount as per the AGR definition as contained in the licensing agreements and waive the penal interest and penalties.

"Alternatively, appoint a board for Vodafone Idea Ltd by ousting the current board on the lines of action taken in the case of IL&FS and DHFL and secure a moratorium of some time on servicing of loans and government dues," he said.

Garg noted that the telecom business -- both voice and data -- is headed towards becoming a duopoly (Jio and Airtel) with the remaining two players, Vodafone Idea and BSNL-MTNL, hurtling towards eventual shutdown, which might as well be an abrupt collapse.

"This has enormous consequences for over 400 million of the customers of Vodafone Idea and BSNL-MTNL in terms of continuous availability of telecom services and also for competitiveness in the industry itself," he said.

Garg also wondered whether the government's proposal to put in billions of dollars (over Rs 70,000 crore) to revive BSNL-MTNL is advisable or not as the country is facing massive economic slowdown.

The Supreme Court last week rejected a plea by telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licenses by March 17.

Some telecom firms have said they were already struggling with mounting losses and debt and the additional liability has raised concerns of them defaulting on existing loans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,485.50 -1.24
IRCTC 1,927.75 5.30
Indiabulls Hsg 338.30 10.81
Tata Chemicals 764.50 -0.08
HDFC Life 573.75 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,181.75 3.57
Tata Steel 443.70 2.48
SBI 327.65 2.31
ONGC 102.85 1.13
Power Grid Corp 189.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,842.85 -2.30
HUL 2,251.00 -1.85
TCS 2,156.30 -1.75
Nestle 16,544.10 -1.38
Tech Mahindra 829.55 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram