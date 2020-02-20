AGR Dues: Govt to Look at Balancing SC Order Compliance, Telcos' Health, Consumer Interest
The government official said that telecom companies have already paid about Rs 16,000 crore in AGR dues, and some have assured more payments in 7-8 days.
A file photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The government will look to strike a balance between compliance of Supreme Court order on statutory dues, ensuring health of the sector and consumer interest, a source said.
The government official, who did not wish to be named, said that telecom companies have already paid about Rs 16,000 crore in AGR dues, and some have assured more payments in 7-8 days.
The government will ensure coordination on three aspects -- compliance to SC order, ensuring health of the sector and customer interest, the source added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,251.00
|-1.85
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Man Suffering from Alzheimer’s Singing with Granddaughter is Melting Hearts Online
- Neetu Kapoor Nails ‘TikTok Thingy’ with Granddaughter, Wins Hearts Online
- Archaeologists Discover Walls of Human Bones and Skulls Under Belgium's Saint-Bavo's Cathedral
- Hot or Cold? Dinosaurs Could Regulate Their Own Body Temperature, Finds New Study
- 3D-Printed Jaw Gives Cancer Survivor from Faridabad a New Lease on Life