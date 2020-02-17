Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Says It Will 'Immediately' Pay Rs 2,500 Crore to Telecom Dept as AGR Dues

VIL said the board has authorised the company to "immediately pay" to the telecom department a portion of AGR dues aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore on Monday and further Rs 1,000 crore before end of the week.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vodafone Idea Says It Will 'Immediately' Pay Rs 2,500 Crore to Telecom Dept as AGR Dues
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has said its board has authorised the company to immediately pay Rs 2,500 crore, a portion of its statutory dues, to the telecom department on Monday.

The company also said that it will pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

"The board will take further stock of the situation to see how further additional payments can be made," the company said in a regulatory filing.

VIL said that based on overall review of the position, the board has authorised the company to "immediately pay" to the telecom department a portion of AGR dues aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore on Monday and further Rs 1,000 crore before end of the week.

VIL dues are over Rs 53,000 crore as per estimated by the telecom department.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,478.40 -0.55
APL Apollo 2,000.00 -0.03
LIC Housing Fin 379.85 -7.81
Muthoot Finance 873.85 17.04
Avenue Supermar 2,340.50 -2.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,316.35 1.86
Nestle 16,629.40 1.70
TCS 2,203.25 0.89
Tata Steel 436.85 0.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.80 0.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 99.95 -3.20
Sun Pharma 408.65 -2.37
NTPC 110.25 -2.26
Bajaj Auto 3,074.85 -2.20
HDFC 2,349.45 -2.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram