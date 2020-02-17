Vodafone Idea Says It Will 'Immediately' Pay Rs 2,500 Crore to Telecom Dept as AGR Dues

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has said its board has authorised the company to immediately pay Rs 2,500 crore, a portion of its statutory dues, to the telecom department on Monday.

The company also said that it will pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

"The board will take further stock of the situation to see how further additional payments can be made," the company said in a regulatory filing.

VIL said that based on overall review of the position, the board has authorised the company to "immediately pay" to the telecom department a portion of AGR dues aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore on Monday and further Rs 1,000 crore before end of the week.

VIL dues are over Rs 53,000 crore as per estimated by the telecom department.

