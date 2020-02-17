Vodafone Idea Says It Will 'Immediately' Pay Rs 2,500 Crore to Telecom Dept as AGR Dues
VIL said the board has authorised the company to "immediately pay" to the telecom department a portion of AGR dues aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore on Monday and further Rs 1,000 crore before end of the week.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has said its board has authorised the company to immediately pay Rs 2,500 crore, a portion of its statutory dues, to the telecom department on Monday.
The company also said that it will pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.
"The board will take further stock of the situation to see how further additional payments can be made," the company said in a regulatory filing.
VIL said that based on overall review of the position, the board has authorised the company to "immediately pay" to the telecom department a portion of AGR dues aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore on Monday and further Rs 1,000 crore before end of the week.
VIL dues are over Rs 53,000 crore as per estimated by the telecom department.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,478.40
|-0.55
|APL Apollo
|2,000.00
|-0.03
|LIC Housing Fin
|379.85
|-7.81
|Muthoot Finance
|873.85
|17.04
|Avenue Supermar
|2,340.50
|-2.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,316.35
|1.86
|Nestle
|16,629.40
|1.70
|TCS
|2,203.25
|0.89
|Tata Steel
|436.85
|0.65
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,692.80
|0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|99.95
|-3.20
|Sun Pharma
|408.65
|-2.37
|NTPC
|110.25
|-2.26
|Bajaj Auto
|3,074.85
|-2.20
|HDFC
|2,349.45
|-2.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Relaxed and Recharged' as She Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body
- Watch: RPF Officers Hailed for Saving Two Passengers on the Same Day in Odisha and Mumbai
- Poonam Pandey in an Ugly Legal Battle with Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra, Case Reaches High Court
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- The Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband is Good Enough to Deserve a Complete Review