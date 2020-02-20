Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'AGR Unprecedented Crisis': In Meeting with Telecom Minister, Airtel's Sunil Mittal Seeks Cut in Taxes for Sector

Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment 'expeditiously'.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
'AGR Unprecedented Crisis': In Meeting with Telecom Minister, Airtel's Sunil Mittal Seeks Cut in Taxes for Sector
Representative image.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the "unprecedented" AGR crisis.

Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment "expeditiously".

"AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government," he said.

Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for sector. He said Airtel has time till March 17 to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues "much before that".

(With PTI inputs)

