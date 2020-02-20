'AGR Unprecedented Crisis': In Meeting with Telecom Minister, Airtel's Sunil Mittal Seeks Cut in Taxes for Sector
Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment 'expeditiously'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the "unprecedented" AGR crisis.
Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment "expeditiously".
"AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government," he said.
Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for sector. He said Airtel has time till March 17 to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues "much before that".
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,251.00
|-1.85
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Feeling Rich Enough? You Can Now Order Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip For Rs 109999
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery
- Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Hot or Cold? Dinosaurs Could Regulate Their Own Body Temperature, Finds New Study