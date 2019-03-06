English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Agriculture Minister Seeks Farmers' Views to Improve Sector in Next 5 Years
The objective behind this exercise is to ascertain what farmers wish from the government in the next five years and ensure the agriculture sector improves, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.
File photo of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh.
New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday kickstarted an initiative 'Kisan Ki Mann Ki Baat' to take suggestions from farmers to improve the farm sector in the next five years.
The first round of dialogue was held with farmers of six states including Uttar Pradesh in the national capital.
The participating farmers and agri-institutes have given their written suggestions. A similar dialogue will be held with farmers of other states as well.
"The suggestions that we received today will be uploaded on a portal. It is for the first time such an initiative is being organised," Singh told reporters.
Farmers across the country have been asked to send their suggestions to the Agriculture Ministry. The suggestions will be collated by March 10 and incorporated in the election manifesto of the BJP, he said.
The objective behind this exercise is to ascertain what farmers wish from the government in the next five years and ensure the agriculture sector improves, he added.
Loading...
