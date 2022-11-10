CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#Movies#BiggBoss16#USMidtermPolls#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Business » Agriculture Ministry Gives Green Signal To 100 Fodder-Centric FPOS In 2022-23
1-MIN READ

Agriculture Ministry Gives Green Signal To 100 Fodder-Centric FPOS In 2022-23

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 13:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The Ministry of Agriculture issued an order on the same on November 4.

The Ministry of Agriculture issued an order on the same on November 4.

NDDB will form and promote FPOs, primarily fodder-centric, and animal husbandry activities as a secondary activity (fodder plus model).

The Ministry of Agriculture has designated National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the implementing agency for setting up 100 fodder-centric Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) during this fiscal to address the fodder deficit situation in the country, reported PTI. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 2020 had proposed the establishment of fodder-centric FPOs and had requested the Agriculture Ministry to allow such FPOs under the scheme Formation and Promotion of 10,000 new FPOs.

The Ministry of Agriculture issued an order on the same on November 4. According to the news agency, the order stated that the competent authority in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has approved to designate National Dairy Development Board as implementing agency under the scheme of Formation and Promotion of 10,000 new FPOs.

The statement also mentioned that NDDB will form and promote FPOs, primarily fodder-centric, and animal husbandry activities as a secondary activity (fodder plus model).

It also added that NDDB has been assigned to form 100 FPOs during the fiscal year 2022-23 within the contours of the scheme guidelines.

Last month, after a review meeting on the fodder crisis, a senior ministry official told the news agency that in a normal year, the country has a fodder deficit of 12-15 per cent, 25-26 per cent and 36 per cent when it comes to green fodder, dry fodder and concentrated fodder, respectively. The deficits are mainly due to seasonal and regional factors.

The official also shared that the current inflationary trend in fodder is due to a decline in wheat crops and a rise in input costs like diesel.

According to the stats given by PTI, the total area under fodder is limited to about 4.6 per cent of cropped area and this has remained static for the last forty years.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 10, 2022, 13:30 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 13:30 IST