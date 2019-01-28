English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Budget, Piyush Goyal to Meet Public Sector Bank Heads Today
According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the Finance portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.
File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal (File Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has called the heads of all public sector banks for a meeting on Monday when he is expected to take stock of banking sector's performance and discuss ways to improve their financial health.
According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the Finance portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.
Goyal, who was given charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday till the period of Jaitley's "indisposition", would take the stock-taking meeting which would also be attended by Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar.
Sources said the full-day meeting would be led by Kumar for the most part, with the Finance Minister joining towards the evening to take a broader view of the banking sector and their action plan for near future.
The Minister is expected to discuss ways to improve financial health of state-owned banks, their non-performing assets (NPA) position and improving lending to priority sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture, sources said.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes just four days before Goyal presents the interim Budget on February 1 in the absence of Jaitley.
Jaitley (66) had a kidney transplant in May last year. Even that time Goyal was made in charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the Finance portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.
Goyal, who was given charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday till the period of Jaitley's "indisposition", would take the stock-taking meeting which would also be attended by Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar.
Sources said the full-day meeting would be led by Kumar for the most part, with the Finance Minister joining towards the evening to take a broader view of the banking sector and their action plan for near future.
The Minister is expected to discuss ways to improve financial health of state-owned banks, their non-performing assets (NPA) position and improving lending to priority sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture, sources said.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes just four days before Goyal presents the interim Budget on February 1 in the absence of Jaitley.
Jaitley (66) had a kidney transplant in May last year. Even that time Goyal was made in charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- Yeelight Smart Lights Review: Control The Home Lighting From Your Phone, With What is a Solid Alternative to Philips Hue Goodness
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results