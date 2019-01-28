LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ahead of Budget, Piyush Goyal to Meet Public Sector Bank Heads Today

According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the Finance portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ahead of Budget, Piyush Goyal to Meet Public Sector Bank Heads Today
File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal (File Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has called the heads of all public sector banks for a meeting on Monday when he is expected to take stock of banking sector's performance and discuss ways to improve their financial health.

According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the Finance portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.

Goyal, who was given charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday till the period of Jaitley's "indisposition", would take the stock-taking meeting which would also be attended by Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar.

Sources said the full-day meeting would be led by Kumar for the most part, with the Finance Minister joining towards the evening to take a broader view of the banking sector and their action plan for near future.

The Minister is expected to discuss ways to improve financial health of state-owned banks, their non-performing assets (NPA) position and improving lending to priority sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just four days before Goyal presents the interim Budget on February 1 in the absence of Jaitley.

Jaitley (66) had a kidney transplant in May last year. Even that time Goyal was made in charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram