LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Days Before Its Launch by PM Modi, Ticket Prices for Fastest Train Slashed

The chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Days Before Its Launch by PM Modi, Ticket Prices for Fastest Train Slashed
File photo of Train 18.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rationalising the fares of Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, the railways on Tuesday said an air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip would cost Rs 1,760, instead of Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, instead of RS 3,520.

On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said.

Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.

Now, the chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, it said.

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. The train has two classes of tickets — executive class and chair car — and will have differently priced meals.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,034.11 -119.51 ( -0.33%)

NIFTY 50

10,793.65 -37.75 ( -0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.25 -1.23
Bata India 1,272.30 6.86
Reliance 1,245.95 -0.83
Axis Bank 697.50 -1.15
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.15 -1.28
Reliance 1,244.40 -0.98
ICICI Bank 340.00 -1.29
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 341.65 4.54
Indiabulls Hsg 618.90 3.34
UPL 817.20 2.64
Tata Motors 155.00 2.11
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.75 2.18
HDFC 1,925.55 1.05
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
HCL Tech 1,067.65 0.78
Infosys 754.95 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,158.70 -4.63
HPCL 225.10 -3.82
IOC 129.90 -3.60
GAIL 315.50 -3.13
ONGC 133.40 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 133.60 -2.84
SBI 268.25 -2.60
Power Grid Corp 176.75 -2.51
Larsen 1,219.80 -2.00
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram