English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days Before Its Launch by PM Modi, Ticket Prices for Fastest Train Slashed
The chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train
File photo of Train 18.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rationalising the fares of Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, the railways on Tuesday said an air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip would cost Rs 1,760, instead of Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, instead of RS 3,520.
On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said.
Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.
Now, the chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, it said.
The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. The train has two classes of tickets — executive class and chair car — and will have differently priced meals.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said.
Both the fares are inclusive of the catering charges.
Now, the chair car fares are 1.4 times the base price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance and the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, it said.
The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15. The train has two classes of tickets — executive class and chair car — and will have differently priced meals.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.25
|-1.23
|Bata India
|1,272.30
|6.86
|Reliance
|1,245.95
|-0.83
|Axis Bank
|697.50
|-1.15
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.15
|-1.28
|Reliance
|1,244.40
|-0.98
|ICICI Bank
|340.00
|-1.29
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|341.65
|4.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|618.90
|3.34
|UPL
|817.20
|2.64
|Tata Motors
|155.00
|2.11
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|154.75
|2.18
|HDFC
|1,925.55
|1.05
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
|HCL Tech
|1,067.65
|0.78
|Infosys
|754.95
|0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|20,158.70
|-4.63
|HPCL
|225.10
|-3.82
|IOC
|129.90
|-3.60
|GAIL
|315.50
|-3.13
|ONGC
|133.40
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|133.60
|-2.84
|SBI
|268.25
|-2.60
|Power Grid Corp
|176.75
|-2.51
|Larsen
|1,219.80
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results