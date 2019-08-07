Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Review, Rupee Slips by 12 Paise to 70.93 Against Dollar

Traders said weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices added support to the local unit even as the global oil benchmark fell due to the US-China trade.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Review, Rupee Slips by 12 Paise to 70.93 Against Dollar
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 12 paise to 70.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review meet.

Forex traders besides RBI's monetary policy review outcome, unabated foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equity market also weighed on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 70.92 then fell to 70.93 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.81 against the US dollar.

Traders said weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices added support to the local unit. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.10 per cent to USD 58.88 per barrel, as US-China trade dispute rattled investor sentiments.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,107.93 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data. Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 69.12 points down at 36,907.73 and Nifty lower by 27.10 points at 10,921.15.

Meanwhile, on the global front investors fretted as the dispute between tow of the world's largest economies intensified over tariffs and currency. China has meanwhile reported having said that it is halting new purchases of US agricultural products after President Trump vowed last week to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods starting in September.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,997.92 +21.07 ( +0.06%)

NIFTY 50

10,946.85 -1.40 ( -0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 479.75 -6.67
Titan Company 1,046.70 0.95
Reliance 1,127.50 -0.07
Zee Entertain 330.20 5.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 6.79
Titan Company 1,010.95 -2.61
Indiabulls Hsg 479.95 -6.64
Tech Mahindra 676.30 0.79
Reliance 1,127.50 -0.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 6.85
Zee Entertain 330.20 5.68
Cipla 513.55 2.68
Sun Pharma 426.40 1.96
Wipro 258.90 -1.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 89.10 4.33
Power Grid Corp 200.15 1.03
Reliance 1,127.50 -0.04
IndusInd Bank 1,442.00 1.81
Hero Motocorp 2,465.00 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 479.65 -6.69
Titan Company 1,011.45 -3.37
Tata Steel 389.40 -3.04
JSW Steel 214.15 -1.56
M&M 541.20 -1.50
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 389.50 -2.83
M&M 541.10 -1.49
Maruti Suzuki 5,776.95 -0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 -0.92
ONGC 130.35 -0.84
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram