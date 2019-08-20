Take the pledge to vote

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be Run by IRCTC; 'Flexible' Fares to be Decided by Operator: Reports

According to a blueprint prepared by the Railway Board, no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains, sources said.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be Run by IRCTC; 'Flexible' Fares to be Decided by Operator: Reports
Indian passengers watch television screens onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai. (Photo courtesy: AFP )
New Delhi: As part of its move to hand over certain trains to private players, the railways has decided that IRCTC will run the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express as test cases, sources said on Tuesday. The fares of these trains will be flexible and will be decided by the IRCTC, they said.

According to a blueprint prepared by the Railway Board to hand over the two trains to the railways' tourism and catering arm for a period of three years as a pilot project, no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains. The railways also said on-board ticket checking will not be done by the railway staff on IRCTC trains.

However, it said the trains will be uniquely numbered and operated by the railways' operating staff -- loco, pilots, guards and station masters. The services of these two trains will be at par with Shatabdi Express trains and will be given a similar priority, the sources said.

Bringing in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a proposal mooted by the railways in its 100-day plan. Sources said handing over the two Tejas Express trains to IRCTC was a first step towards that.

