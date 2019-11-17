Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

AIIB Expects Investment Worth $100 Million a Year in India's Renewable Projects

AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and renewable projects in India from next month, bank's Director General (Investment Operations) Pang Yee Ean said.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AIIB Expects Investment Worth $100 Million a Year in India's Renewable Projects
File photo: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun attends a news conference at the AIIB headquarters in Beijing. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore: Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month.

AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and renewable projects in India from next month, bank's Director General (Investment Operations) Pang Yee Ean said.

In a month's time, you will see approval of projects in the Renewable Energy sector (in India), said Pang after addressing the South Asian Diaspora Convention on Saturday.

We should be consistently doing wind and solar projects up to USD 100 million each year I would say each year there would be a USD 100 million in the private sector for renewable projects.

More importantly, some of these projects are by the private sector, he said, underlining the importance of private investment to build resilience in infrastructure development.

Pang also expected the private investments in renewable energy sector in India as foreign direct investment, relieving the Indian government of project financing challenges.

Describing India as a "vibrant private sector market", Pang said private investments validate business models of infrastructure and ensure it is economically sustainable.

Conceding that AIIB was a "late boomer" in the renewable energy sector, Pang sought to assure that in coming years, more can be expected from the bank, which has till date invested USD 2.844 billion in Indian projects.

There will always be a steady stock of projects in the infrastructure roads, rural connectivity, water supply and sanitation among others.

These are stable stock of projects, he emphasised.

Asked about AIIB investment projections, Pang said the bank has always based investment on quality of projects.

We don't do a country projection for each country, neither do we put a cap on each country (investments), he said on the sideline of the convention organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies from November 15 to 17.

AIIB's big ticket investments include USD 500 million in Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3, USD 455 million in Andhra Pradesh Rural Roads Project and USD 450 million in AP Urban Water Supply Project.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,895.45 +23.35 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 321.90 5.20
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
ICICI Bank 499.85 0.24
Reliance 1,470.85 0.55
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 463.10 2.57
SBI 322.00 5.19
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
Eris Life 410.15 -0.19
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 227.15 8.87
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
SBI 321.90 5.20
Grasim 755.15 2.89
Cipla 463.25 2.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
SBI 322.00 5.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,623.00 1.60
Sun Pharma 414.90 1.18
Tata Motors 168.60 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 131.70 -3.76
Hero Motocorp 2,543.20 -1.87
BPCL 506.55 -1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.20 -1.38
Vedanta 142.10 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,542.85 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.00 -1.38
ITC 250.65 -1.30
Vedanta 142.10 -1.29
NTPC 117.20 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram