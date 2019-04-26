English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air Canada Says its 737 MAX Jets Grounded Until At Least August 1
Air Canada's 24 MAX jetliners were grounded in March following the second crash. It was expecting to receive 12 more of the planes in July, but Boeing has advised that deliveries of the aircraft have been suspended.
Representative image. (Image : AFP)
Loading...
Ottawa: Air Canada has said that its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets will remain grounded until at least August 1, pushing back a previous estimate for their return to service.
Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft — one operated by Ethiopian Airlines and another by Lion Air — have crashed in recent months, killing nearly 350 people.
Air Canada's 24 MAX jetliners were grounded in March following the second crash.
At the time, Canada's flagship airline estimated it would get them back in the air by July 1.
It was also expecting to receive 12 more of the planes in July, but Boeing has advised that deliveries of the aircraft have been suspended.
"With the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Air Canada is prudently adjusting its schedule and is finalizing arrangements for additional aircraft to transport customers to their destinations," executive vice president Lucie Guillemette said in a statement.
She said the company has suspended some routes, substituted different aircraft on others, and is finalising deals with other airlines to temporarily operate flights on its behalf from Canada to Europe and to Hawaii.
Boeing executives, meanwhile, said Wednesday they are working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to return the 737 MAX to service, but gave no timetable.
Analysts have predicted the planes could resume service in late summer or fall.
Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft — one operated by Ethiopian Airlines and another by Lion Air — have crashed in recent months, killing nearly 350 people.
Air Canada's 24 MAX jetliners were grounded in March following the second crash.
At the time, Canada's flagship airline estimated it would get them back in the air by July 1.
It was also expecting to receive 12 more of the planes in July, but Boeing has advised that deliveries of the aircraft have been suspended.
"With the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Air Canada is prudently adjusting its schedule and is finalizing arrangements for additional aircraft to transport customers to their destinations," executive vice president Lucie Guillemette said in a statement.
She said the company has suspended some routes, substituted different aircraft on others, and is finalising deals with other airlines to temporarily operate flights on its behalf from Canada to Europe and to Hawaii.
Boeing executives, meanwhile, said Wednesday they are working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators to return the 737 MAX to service, but gave no timetable.
Analysts have predicted the planes could resume service in late summer or fall.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rival - Watch Video
- Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Buys Brand New Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Kerala Lok Sabha Candidates Clean Up Their Cities and Promote Recycling Day After Polls
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results