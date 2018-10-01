English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Aims to Raise Rs 250 Crore Through Sale of 14 Properties
The government is looking to bolster the fortunes of the state-run carrier after the proposed strategic stake sale failed to take off in May. Against this backdrop, efforts are continuing for the sale of the airline's non-core assets.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: National carrier Air India Monday sought bids for the sale of 14 properties, through which the debt-laden airline aims to raise Rs 250 crore, a senior airline official said.
The government is looking to bolster the fortunes of the state-run carrier after the proposed strategic stake sale failed to take off in May.
Against this backdrop, efforts are continuing for the sale of the airline's non-core assets.
The properties, spread across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Amritsar, include commercial and residential land as well as residential flats, according to an advertisement in a business daily.
The last date for participating in the bids is November 1, according to the advertisement.
"We expect to mop up around Rs 250 crore from sale of these properties," the official told PTI.
Air India's debt burden is estimated to be more than Rs 50,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses.
According to its audited accounts, the airline's total losses stood at Rs 47,145.62 crore in 2016-17.
The Centre had in 2012 approved monetisation of real estate assets in Air India to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore over the next 10-year period, with an annual target of Rs 500 crore from FY13 onwards.
The government had in May said that Air India has mopped up Rs 543.03 crore from monetisation of its assets in prime locations such as Mumbai and Chennai.
The national carrier had also collected Rs 291 crore as lease rentals from its iconic 23-storeyed building, its erstwhile headquarters, at Nariman Point in the city, between FY13 and January 2018, it had said.
The government is now planning to sell this building,and has started discussions for the same as part of efforts to raise funds for the cash crunch-hit airline. It currently generates around Rs 90 crore revenues annually by way of lease rentals.
The move is, however, being opposed by its employees' union.
The government is looking to bolster the fortunes of the state-run carrier after the proposed strategic stake sale failed to take off in May.
Against this backdrop, efforts are continuing for the sale of the airline's non-core assets.
The properties, spread across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Amritsar, include commercial and residential land as well as residential flats, according to an advertisement in a business daily.
The last date for participating in the bids is November 1, according to the advertisement.
"We expect to mop up around Rs 250 crore from sale of these properties," the official told PTI.
Air India's debt burden is estimated to be more than Rs 50,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses.
According to its audited accounts, the airline's total losses stood at Rs 47,145.62 crore in 2016-17.
The Centre had in 2012 approved monetisation of real estate assets in Air India to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore over the next 10-year period, with an annual target of Rs 500 crore from FY13 onwards.
The government had in May said that Air India has mopped up Rs 543.03 crore from monetisation of its assets in prime locations such as Mumbai and Chennai.
The national carrier had also collected Rs 291 crore as lease rentals from its iconic 23-storeyed building, its erstwhile headquarters, at Nariman Point in the city, between FY13 and January 2018, it had said.
The government is now planning to sell this building,and has started discussions for the same as part of efforts to raise funds for the cash crunch-hit airline. It currently generates around Rs 90 crore revenues annually by way of lease rentals.
The move is, however, being opposed by its employees' union.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...