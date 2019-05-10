English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Announces Over 40% Discount on Bookings 3 Hours Before Take-Off
Tickets can be booked from Air India counters, on the website, on the mobile app, or through agents, the statement said.
Air India has decided to sell the very last minutes inventory within three hours of departure at a "hefty discount." (Representative image/Reuters)
Mumbai: In a huge respite to passengers reeling under the impact of exorbitant fares since the grounding of Jet Airways, national carrier Air India on Friday said it will sell last-minute tickets at a "hefty discount".
