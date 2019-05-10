Take the pledge to vote

Air India Announces Over 40% Discount on Bookings 3 Hours Before Take-Off

Tickets can be booked from Air India counters, on the website, on the mobile app, or through agents, the statement said.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Air India Announces Over 40% Discount on Bookings 3 Hours Before Take-Off
Air India has decided to sell the very last minutes inventory within three hours of departure at a "hefty discount." (Representative image/Reuters)
Mumbai: In a huge respite to passengers reeling under the impact of exorbitant fares since the grounding of Jet Airways, national carrier Air India on Friday said it will sell last-minute tickets at a "hefty discount".

The discount is likely to be more than 40% of the ticket price.

Air India has decided to sell the very last minutes inventory within three hours of departure at a "hefty discount," the airline said in a statement, without quantifying the discount.

The decision was taken at a commercial review meeting of the airline at its headquarters on Friday, the airline statement added.

Generally, customers are forced to shell out over 40 percent or more for the last-minute bookings over the average fares. However, in case of a demand-supply mismatch following the grounding of Jet Airways, the difference is much higher normally, an airline official said.

Now the last-minute travelers, especially those travelling for urgencies, can book tickets at much cheaper level, the airline added.

Tickets can be booked from its counters, on the website, on the mobile app, or through agents, the statement said.
