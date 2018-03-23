GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

Air India Crew Member Slaps Junior for Serving Non-Veg Food to Passenger

The junior colleague did not retaliate, but later filed a complaint with Air India's inflight service department over the incident.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Crew Member Slaps Junior for Serving Non-Veg Food to Passenger
Representative image
Mumbai: An Air India cabin crew member allegedly slapped her junior colleague for serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian passenger on board a Frankfurt-bound flight from New Delhi, according to airline officials.

An Air India spokesperson said that an internal probe into the incident, which took place on March 17, has been launched by the carrier's inflight service department.

The cabin attendant "by mistake" served non-vegetarian food instead of a vegetarian food to a passenger in the business class of its New Delhi-Frankfurt flight. The passenger pointed out the mistake to the cabin supervisor but did not file any complaint, a source said.

On being told about her folly, the attendant went to the passenger and apologised. She replaced the meal as well, the source said. However, the cabin crew supervisor later took up the issue again with the flight attendant and this time even slapped her for the mistake, the source claimed.

The junior colleague did not retaliate, but later filed a complaint with Air India's inflight service department over the incident, the source said.

"We have received a complaint from the cabin crew of the flight AI 121 (New Delhi-Frankfurt) . An internal inquiry has been set up to investigate the allegations in the complaint," the Air India Spokesperson said.

The issue of misbehaviour by airline personnel had come into focus after a video went viral last year showing IndiGo ground staff allegedly assaulting a passenger. A parliamentary panel too had raised concern over "rude" and "arrogant" behaviour of airlines staff towards passengers, saying it should stop.

Earlier, a Shiv Sena lawmaker from Maharashtra had thrashed an Air India cabin crew with a slipper over seating issue, an act which prompted the government to roll out a no-fly list in September last year for people who behave unruly during air travel.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,596.54 -409.73 ( -1.24%)

Nifty 50

9,998.05 -116.70 ( -1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 498.25 -19.95 -3.85
Reliance 892.50 -15.65 -1.72
ICICI Bank 274.30 -8.95 -3.16
Tata Steel 567.00 -13.90 -2.39
Infosys 1,165.00 +3.70 +0.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Piramal Enter 2,405.05 -72.60 -2.93
Axis Bank 498.00 -20.30 -3.92
Tata Steel 567.55 -13.00 -2.24
HEG 3,185.00 -2.90 -0.09
Hero Motocorp 3,420.00 -34.85 -1.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 956.60 +26.05 +2.80
Bharti Infratel 342.50 +7.30 +2.18
Zee Entertain 570.10 +10.90 +1.95
Adani Ports 365.90 +7.65 +2.14
Power Grid Corp 194.75 +2.05 +1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 365.20 +7.05 +1.97
Infosys 1,165.00 +6.20 +0.54
Asian Paints 1,113.00 +5.65 +0.51
M&M 733.35 +3.55 +0.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 275.40 -16.40 -5.62
Hindalco 205.45 -11.35 -5.24
Axis Bank 498.25 -19.95 -3.85
Yes Bank 287.40 -10.85 -3.64
Lupin 734.00 -24.50 -3.23
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 498.00 -20.30 -3.92
Yes Bank 287.00 -11.25 -3.77
ICICI Bank 274.50 -9.05 -3.19
SBI 234.50 -7.10 -2.94
Tata Motors 330.50 -7.70 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You