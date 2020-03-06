English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Air India Disinvestment Process Going Extremely Well, Says Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri

Representative image.

Representative image.

The government has proposed selling 100% stake in Air India along with budget airline Air India Express and the national carrier’s 50% stake in AISATS.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The disinvestment process for Air India is going on “extremely well”, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for Air India disinvestment.

It has proposed selling 100% stake in Air India along with budget airline Air India Express and the national carrier’s 50% stake in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

This is the second attempt by the government in as many years to divest Air India, which has been in the red for long.

On Thursday, international airlines’ grouping IATA said Air India’s disinvestment process might be “quite difficult at this moment” amid the coronavirus outbreak which will hit the global market for Indian carriers as well as inbound tourist traffic into the country.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story